Ramendra Nath Ray Corruption Including Bribery Must Stop Immediately Without Delay. Licensing Authority Must Ensure Stop Supplying Of… https://t.co/NipIED9G7O 25 minutes ago Ramendra Nath Ray Corruption Including Bribery Must Stop Immediately Without Delay. Licensing Authority Must Ensure Stop Supplying O… https://t.co/sdiAgE79ap 31 minutes ago Kush Katakia More than half the goods sold on Amazon’s website come from independent merchants who give Amazon a cut of each sal… https://t.co/FJKqhVtGV4 1 hour ago Shiva What will Indians do in India? Amazon must be careful. Buyers must be careful. Indian among six indicted in Amazon… https://t.co/zO0IGojHYY 1 hour ago Sassan Ordibehesht RT @livemint: According to the indictment, all the six accused used bribery and fraud since 2017 to benefit merchant accounts on Amazon Mar… 1 hour ago Bhalo Chele RT @FinancialXpress: Six people, including an Indian national and an Indian-American, were indicted by a US grand jury with conspiring to p… 1 hour ago Mint According to the indictment, all the six accused used bribery and fraud since 2017 to benefit merchant accounts on… https://t.co/515JPhIvhb 1 hour ago Ajitkumar Kanan RT @Ajitkumar_Kanan: Indian Among Six Indicted In Amazon Bribery Case In US https://t.co/WJAqxS1BlX 1 hour ago