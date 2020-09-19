Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson: Second wave of coronavirus coming to UK

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that a second wave of Covid-19 in Britain is "coming in", and his government may need to "intensify things to help bring the rate of infections down". "We're now seeing a second wave coming in... clearly we are going to keep everything under review." Johnson said, adding that...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson says second wave of coronavirus ‘inevitable’ in the UK

Johnson says second wave of coronavirus ‘inevitable’ in the UK 01:18

 Boris Johnson is warning that a second wave of coronavirus has arrived in theUK, as scientists reported the “widespread growth” of the virus across thecountry.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM: We are now seeing a second wave [Video]

PM: We are now seeing a second wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits that the country is experiencing a second wave of Coronavirus but says he wants to avoid a second national lockdown. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:50Published
Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence' [Video]

Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence'

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that a nationallockdown is the last line of defence against a potential second wave of thecoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Johnson County extends face mask mandate until Oct. 15 [Video]

Johnson County extends face mask mandate until Oct. 15

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to reaffirm Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring masks or other face coverings in indoor spaces in Johnson County, Kansas.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson says second wave of coronavirus ‘inevitable’ in the UK

 Boris Johnson is warning that a second wave of coronavirus has arrived in the UK, as scientists reported the “widespread growth” of the virus across the...
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: Second wave of Covid-19 coming to UK, says PM

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a second wave of Covid-19 infections is coming to the UK.
BBC News

Ministers consider new Covid controls as cases rise

 Ministers are considering tough new coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson said the long-feared the second wave of the pandemic has arrived in the UK.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily RecordSBS

Tweets about this

SelcukNoebetci

selçuk nöbetçi RT @BBCBreaking: Second wave of Covid-19 infections coming to UK, PM Boris Johnson says https://t.co/7lQK8turZ4 7 seconds ago

aljola

Be Soap, Water, Distant & Masked RT @DoubleDownNews: Second Wave now hitting the UK, says Boris Johnson. Prof @Johnrashton47 warned us all on 1 June: https://t.co/uomu4A… 59 seconds ago

Nobu_Tweets

Anand RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: UK PM Boris Johnson says his country is on the verge of a second wave of coronavirus infections 1 minute ago

Nobu_Tweets

Anand RT @HuffPostUK: BREAKING: Boris Johnson says coronavirus 'second wave is coming in' and hints at lockdown https://t.co/kDZELED9By 2 minutes ago

SharonlouiseRe2

Sharon louise Redman RT @ProudGranny24: @tompeck Boris Johnson there on yet another day trip to Diggerland Talking about the inevitability of a second wave Co… 2 minutes ago

Jay31110641

Jay RT @davidschneider: Boris Johnson’s right. A second wave was inevitable. Thanks to his mixed messages and appointing someone who’s surpris… 2 minutes ago

SelfCleanAir

Self-Clean Air...PPpPP RT @PoliticsPollss: The UK is "now seeing a second wave" of Covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, adding "it's been inevitable w… 4 minutes ago

durbarcal

durbarganguly RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Second wave of #coronavirus inevitable in UK, everything under review: PM Boris Johnson https://t.co/MisA8tgXqP 4 minutes ago