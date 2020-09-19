Boris Johnson: Second wave of coronavirus coming to UK
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that a second wave of Covid-19 in Britain is "coming in", and his government may need to "intensify things to help bring the rate of infections down". "We're now seeing a second wave coming in... clearly we are going to keep everything under review." Johnson said, adding that...
Ministers are considering tough new coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson said the long-feared the second wave of the pandemic has arrived in the UK. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily Record •SBS
Tweets about this
selçuk nöbetçi RT @BBCBreaking: Second wave of Covid-19 infections coming to UK, PM Boris Johnson says https://t.co/7lQK8turZ4 7 seconds ago