Boris Johnson: Second wave of coronavirus coming to UK Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that a second wave of Covid-19 in Britain is "coming in", and his government may need to "intensify things to help bring the rate of infections down". "We're now seeing a second wave coming in... clearly we are going to keep everything under review." Johnson said, adding that... 👓 View full article

