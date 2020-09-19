Global  
 

Donald Trump's son: Indian-Americans represent 'best of America'

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Indian-Americans represent the "best of America" and President Donald Trump will never ever let them down, his son Eric has said, underlining that the entire Trump family loves the "amazing" community. Ahead of the November 3 presidential elections, the Trump campaign has intensified its outreach towards the Indian-American...
