Donald Trump's son: Indian-Americans represent 'best of America'
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Indian-Americans represent the "best of America" and President Donald Trump will never ever let them down, his son Eric has said, underlining that the entire Trump family loves the "amazing" community. Ahead of the November 3 presidential elections, the Trump campaign has intensified its outreach towards the Indian-American...
Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch. CNN reports the son of President Donald Trump is only willing to do so after the presidential election. Last month, the AG's office asked a...