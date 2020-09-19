Global  
 

Yasukuni Shrine: Japan's ex-PM Abe visits controversial memorial

BBC News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Shinzo Abe, who last visited the Yasukuni Shrine in 2013, made the trip days after stepping down.
