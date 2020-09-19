Global  
 

Two dead as storm Ianos hits central Greece; streets, homes flooded

Zee News Saturday, 19 September 2020
Two people died as a rare storm, known as a Medicane (Mediterranean hurricane), pounded central Greece on Saturday, flooding streets and homes, the authorities said.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Typhoon Noul leaves thousands of homes damaged in Vietnam

Typhoon Noul leaves thousands of homes damaged in Vietnam 01:46

 Typhoon Noul has battered south-east Asia bringing high-speed winds that caused widespread damage to property after making landfall on September 18. Footage shows Hue, Thua Thien Hue in central Vietnam close to ruins after the typhoon's strong winds took roofs of homes and torrential rain caused...

Cyclone Ianos: Two dead as 'medicane' sweeps across Greece

 The rare "medicane" storm flooded buildings, toppled trees and triggered landslides in central areas.
