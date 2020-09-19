Two dead as storm Ianos hits central Greece; streets, homes flooded
Saturday, 19 September 2020 (
1 day ago) Two people died as a rare storm, known as a Medicane (Mediterranean hurricane), pounded central Greece on Saturday, flooding streets and homes, the authorities said.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
2 days ago
Typhoon Noul has battered south-east Asia bringing high-speed winds that caused widespread damage to property after making landfall on September 18.
Footage shows Hue, Thua Thien Hue in central Vietnam close to ruins after the typhoon's strong winds took roofs of homes and torrential rain caused...
Typhoon Noul leaves thousands of homes damaged in Vietnam 01:46
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tornado destroys dozens of homes in Indonesia
This is the terrifying moment a tornado ripped through dozens of homes in Indonesia.
The powerful storm smashed into homes in four villages in Pegasing District, Central Aceh Regency, on Tuesday..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:49 Published on August 26, 2020
Terrifying moment tornado destroys dozens of homes in Indonesia
This is the terrifying moment a tornado ripped through dozens of homes in Indonesia.
The powerful storm smashed into homes in four villages in Pegasing District, Central Aceh Regency, on Tuesday..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:34 Published on August 26, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this