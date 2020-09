You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Could We Be In For A Lighter Flu Season?



Flu numbers around the world are down, and KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is breaking down what the researchers are seeing and why. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:27 Published 16 hours ago In-Depth: Wildfire smoke and COVID-19



In April, researchers at Harvard found that just a small increase in a certain kind of air pollution led to an 8 percent jump in the death rate from COVID-19. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:51 Published 1 day ago Funding for breast cancer research drastically reduced due to coronavirus



Researchers are still working to save lives, but the funding to keep that work going is expected to be cut nearly in half in 2020. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:09 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this