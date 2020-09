You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources George Floyd Foundation Makes 1st Donation



The family of George Floyd launched a foundation Sunday in his honor -- and made its first donation to a Twin Cities institution reports David Schuman (1:49).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 13, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:49 Published 6 days ago All 4 George Floyd Officers Appear In Court



Marielle Mohs has the takeaways from Friday’s hearing (3:09).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 11, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:09 Published 1 week ago George Floyd’s Family Speaks Out After Hearing



Members of George Floyd’s family came to Minnesota to be at Friday's hearing, reports Jennifer Mayerle (1:41).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 11, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:41 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Minneapolis City Council Approves Naming Street After George Floyd The city council voted to call the street ‘George Perry Floyd Jr. Place’

Daily Caller 22 hours ago





Tweets about this