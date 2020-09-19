Global  
 

Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

Japan Today Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Democrats raised more than $50 million in the hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, demonstrating how the liberal icon's passing and the contentious nomination fight…
News video: Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War 01:20

 On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the...

