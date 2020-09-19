Global  
 

France reports new daily record in COVID-19 cases

Japan Today Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
France on Saturday reported 13,498 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, setting another record in daily additional infections since the start of the epidemic. The…
