Dr Jill Biden: meet Joe Biden's wife and rock behind his campaign

Project Home: Suburbs Take Center Stage In This Year’s Presidential Election
The suburbs have become a huge point of contention ahead of the 2020 presidential election with President Donald Trump blasting a fair housing rule that Joe Biden supports. Susie Steimle reports...
Trump To Make South Florida Stop
President Donald Trump will be making a South Florida stop. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden picked up an important endorsement.
Here are the prominent Republicans not supporting Trump, instead supporting Biden
Prominent Republicans have publicly endorsed or shown support for Joe Biden instead of their party's incumbent, Donald Trump.