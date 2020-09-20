Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge Amy Barrett’s Charismatic Catholicism: Who Are The People Of Praise?

Eurasia Review Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Judge Amy Barrett’s Charismatic Catholicism: Who Are The People Of Praise?By Christine Rousselle

After the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reports have circulated that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a federal judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, is a leading candidate for the country’s high court.

Barrett, a Catholic, was appointed a federal judge in 2017. During and after...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Judge Amy Barrett's charismatic Catholicism- Who are the People of Praise?

 Washington D.C., Sep 19, 2020 / 03:00 pm (CNA).-   After the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reports have circulated that Judge Amy Coney...
CNA


Tweets about this