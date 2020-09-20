|
Judge Amy Barrett’s Charismatic Catholicism: Who Are The People Of Praise?
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
By Christine Rousselle
After the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reports have circulated that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a federal judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, is a leading candidate for the country’s high court.
Barrett, a Catholic, was appointed a federal judge in 2017. During and after...
