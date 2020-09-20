Global  
 

Trump supports deal to allow TikTok continue operations in US; app store ban delayed by a week

DNA Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Trump said he backs the deal with TikTok owner ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart to create a new company that will assume TikTok's US operations called TikTok Global.
 The Commerce Department on Friday issued an order banning any transactions on TikTok and WeChat in the U.S., saying the Chinese-owned apps create "unacceptable risks to our national security."

