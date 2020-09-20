Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay", setting up a monumental political fight on the cusp of the presidential election.Justice Ginsberg, an icon...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Ohio leaders mourning loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ohio leaders mourning loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 04:57

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, died Friday at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, surrounded by her family at her home in Washington D.C., and Ohio leaders are mourning the monumental loss.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump contradicts health officials on vaccine distribution timeline

 As the nation approaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths, President Trump continues to insist vaccines will be available for mass distribution by April, contradicting..
CBS News

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential election

 This Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
CBS News

Trump administration insists UN sanctions on Iran are restored. No, they're not, says United Nations

 Trump administration declares that UN sanctions eased against Iran as part of a nuclear accord have been reimposed. It is virtually alone in this.
USATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Honoring the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped our nation's legal system. She was known for her dissents in cases involving abortion, civil rights, voting..
CBS News

Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly false

 Sens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 after battling pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was an icon in the fight for women’s rights..
CBS News

Outside the Supreme Court, Mourners Honor Ginsburg’s Legacy

 People of all ages flocked on Saturday to the building in Washington, leaving flowers, posters and messages scrawled in chalk.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Political Battle Heats Up Over Replacement For Justice Ginsburg [Video]

Political Battle Heats Up Over Replacement For Justice Ginsburg

A day after the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a political battle is shaping up over who will name her replacement. CBS News’ Natalie Brand reports from Washington.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:46Published
Deaths of Ruth Bader Ginsburg sparks response on how soon she'll be succeeded [Video]

Deaths of Ruth Bader Ginsburg sparks response on how soon she'll be succeeded

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was known for her pro-choice stance, pertinent to women's rights and pregnancy, but her passing provokes questions of which successor is to fill her seat, and..

Credit: WFFTPublished
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Unique Connection With Delaware County Couple [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Unique Connection With Delaware County Couple

RBG officiated the wedding of Daryl and Jackie Freedman back in 2017.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died at 87, Granddaughter Reveals Her Final Wish

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court Justice who was a champion of gender equality, has sadly passed away at the age of 87. The Supreme Court announced that...
Just Jared Also reported by •MashableWorldNewsNewsy

Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg's death

 Scores of memorial candles flickered in the wind along the front steps of the court as people knelt to leave bouquets of flowers, small American flags and...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comCNANewsyEurasia ReviewWorldNewsCBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'

Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay' US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay", setting up a monumental political...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NYTimes.comVOA NewsMashableCNAMediaiteWorldNewsCBS News

Tweets about this