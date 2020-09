US Deploys Reinforcements To Syria After Russia Clashes Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The U.S. has ramped up its military presence in Syria after a number of skirmishes with Russian forces intensified tensions in the country, the BBC reports.



U.S. officials said six Bradley Fighting Vehicles and about 100 troops were part of the deployment to north-east Syria.



Incidents between U.S. and Russian forces that...

