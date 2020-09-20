Hubble Captures Crisp New Image Of Jupiter And Europa
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () This latest image of Jupiter, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope on 25 August 2020, was captured when the planet was 653 million kilometres from Earth. Hubble's sharp view is giving researchers an updated weather report on the monster planet's turbulent atmosphere, including a remarkable new storm brewing, and a cousin...
Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll are new parents. The happy couple welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday. According to CNN, the baby was born Jupiter Medical center in South Florida. The pro..