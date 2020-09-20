Assange’s Ninth Day At The Old Bailey: Torture Testimonies, Offers Of Pardon And Truth Telling – OpEd

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Father of Julian Assange addresses journalists outside the Old Bailey as extradition hearing resumes



WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's father, John Shipton, was seen addressing the media outside the Old Bailey yesterday (September 7). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 06:50 Published 2 weeks ago Prison van believed to be carrying Julian Assange leaves the Old Bailey in London



A prison van believed to be carrying Wikileaks founder Julian Assange left the Old Bailey in London as his extradition hearing continues. A supporter of Assange is heard chanting "Julian we are with.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago Huge media presence as Julian Assange extradition hearing restarts at Old Bailey in London



Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has appeared at the Old Bailey as his extradition hearing continues. Footage shows supporters of Assange making speeches and holding placards. Assange has been.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:06 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this