Hunter Biden’s Murky Dealings In Ukraine And Trump’s Show Trial – OpEd Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Despite Hunter Biden's publicly acknowledged despicable vices, including substance abuse, extramarital affairs and financial corruption, the mainstream media seems to be giving credit to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for helping his son get through rough phases of life. Had Eric or Donald Trump Jr. been in his... Despite Hunter Biden's publicly acknowledged despicable vices, including substance abuse, extramarital affairs and financial corruption, the mainstream media seems to be giving credit to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for helping his son get through rough phases of life. Had Eric or Donald Trump Jr. been in his 👓 View full article

