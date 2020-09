You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Satendar Jain reacts on community spread of COVID-19 on Delhi



Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on September 19 briefed media over the current situation of COVID-19 in national capital. He said, "When people in such large numbers are getting infected in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 1 day ago Does Delhi have Covid community spread? State health minister comments



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on Covid-19 situation in the city-state. Jain reiterated that there is community spread in Delhi. He said that the large number of cases point to community.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46 Published 1 day ago Watch: TMC MP‘s ‘promoting quackery’ jibe, Harsh Vardhan says he’s ‘pained’



While taking part in the discussion over the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shantanu Sen accused the Central Government of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:36 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this