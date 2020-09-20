Quebec COVID-19 numbers continue to surge with 462 new cases reported

Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths approach one million The UK has reported 4,044 new coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the global deathtoll from the virus approaches one million.

Another Day Of More Than 700 Positive Tests In N.J.



Health officials in the Garden State are concerned about the growing number of coronavirus cases as the state recorded more than 700 for the second straight day, the highest numbers since June. CBS2's.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:44 Published 13 hours ago