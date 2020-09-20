Global  
 

Quebec COVID-19 numbers continue to surge with 462 new cases reported

CTV News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 67,542 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the province and 5,802 people have died due to the disease since the start of the pandemic.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India's COVID-19 case crosses 53-lakh mark with 93,337 new cases

India's COVID-19 case crosses 53-lakh mark with 93,337 new cases 01:16

 With a spike of 93,337 new cases, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 53-lakh mark on September 19. The total coronavirus case tally stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far 42,08,432 people were cured/discharged/migrated. In last 24...

