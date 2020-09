Greece slammed by rare 'medicane,' leaving 3 dead, hundreds rescued from flooding Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

At least three people were killed and hundreds have been rescued in Greece after a rare storm system known as a "medicane" spawned severe flooding after making landfall on Friday, according to officials. 👓 View full article

