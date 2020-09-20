Canadians are still flocking to parks and businesses as country braces for second wave
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Even though the back-to-school season has coincided with a steady rise in Canada's active COVID-19 case count and fears that a second wave may soon be upon us, Canadians are spending less time at home than they were one month ago.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits that the country is experiencing a second wave of Coronavirus but says he wants to avoid a second national lockdown.
