Covid 19 coronavirus: UK warned of 'tipping point' for another lockdown

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: UK warned of 'tipping point' for another lockdownHealth Secretary Matt Hancock has warned Britain is at a "tipping point" as he refused to rule out a second national coronavirus lockdown if the public fails to follow social distancing rules."The nation faces a tipping point,"...
Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Hancock: UK faces tipping point in Covid pandemic [Video]

Hancock: UK faces tipping point in Covid pandemic

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned the government will not hesitate to take "more stringent action" should the public continue flout lockdown restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Matt Hancock: I would report my neighbour [Video]

Matt Hancock: I would report my neighbour

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he would report a neighbour who breachedself-isolation rules, as the Government introduces new fines for those whorefuse to quarantine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show [Video]

Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning. Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
Health Secretary 'strengthening support' for social care [Video]

Health Secretary 'strengthening support' for social care

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "strengthening support" for social care amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the country. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

