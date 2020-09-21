Global  
 

Donald Trump vows to nominate woman judge for Supreme Court

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has said he will next week nominate a woman to replace the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, escalating a political row with the Democrats over her successor weeks before the presidential election.

"I will be putting forth a nominee next week. I could say most likely it would be a...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: US Supreme Court judge RBG dies

US Supreme Court judge RBG dies 02:48

 US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was seen as trailblazer for women's rights, has died at 87.

