UK at critical Covid-19 moment as trend goes in wrong direction Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

"We're certainly at a very critical moment this morning," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky. "It is clear that we are just a few weeks behind what we're seeing elsewhere in Europe." 👓 View full article

