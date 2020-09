You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New York Weather: 9 p.m. Forecast



Vanessa Murdock says the last full day of summer on Monday will feel an awful lot like fall. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:17 Published 7 hours ago Video: One more warm day before chilly air works its way in



The last weekend of summer in Massachusetts will feel an awful lot like fall. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:36 Published 4 days ago Florida beachgoers left shocked as lightning bolt strikes ocean creating booming rumble



A group of beachgoers in Florida's Boca Grande were left shocked as lightning struck the ocean creating a booming crack and rumble. Filmer Alexis Zanaglio said: "It was my last day in Flordia after.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:19 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Tomorrow is officially the last day of summer in UAE The sun will be directly over the equator, and will start moving towards the southern hemisphere.

Khaleej Times 18 hours ago





Tweets about this