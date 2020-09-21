Global  
 

Woman Arrested Over Ricin Sent To White House

Newsy Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Woman Arrested Over Ricin Sent To White HouseWatch VideoA woman suspected of sending a letter to the White House containing the poison ricin has been arrested.

Law enforcement said the woman was apprehended Sunday while attempting to cross into New York from Canada. According to reports, she was carrying a gun at the time of her arrest.

The letter containing the...
Video Credit: WLNY CBS NY - Published
News video: Officials:Envelope Containing Ricin Sent To White House

Officials:Envelope Containing Ricin Sent To White House 00:17

 Law enforcement is investigating, adding there is no threat to the public. WLNY TV's Ali Bauman reports.

