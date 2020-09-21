Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belief In Conspiracy Theories Is Barrier To Controlling Spread Of COVID-19

Eurasia Review Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Belief In Conspiracy Theories Is Barrier To Controlling Spread Of COVID-19Belief in conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic is not only persistent but also is associated with reluctance to accept a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available and to engage in behaviors such as mask-wearing that can prevent its spread, according to researchers at the Annenberg Public Policy Center.

In a new...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Loyalist Michael Caputo Takes Leave Of Absence [Video]

Trump Loyalist Michael Caputo Takes Leave Of Absence

Michael Caputo is taking a leave of absence from his post as assistant secretary for public affairs in the federal health department after spewing conspiracy theories about COVID-19 in a Facebook live..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:13Published
Facebook limits Messenger forwards to curb misinformation [Video]

Facebook limits Messenger forwards to curb misinformation

Social media giant Facebook is putting a cap on how many times a message can be forwarded on Messenger. The company has limited the forwards of a message to five at once for the sake of curbing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this