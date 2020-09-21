Global  
 

Taj Mahal Reopens In India For 1st Time In Six Months

NPR Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Taj Mahal reopened at sunrise Monday for the first time since March 17. It is limited to 5,000 visitors a day, and all must wear masks. Before the pandemic, up to 70,000 people visited every day.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: India's iconic Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months with strict restrictions due to COVID-19

India's iconic Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months with strict restrictions due to COVID-19 01:35

 India's iconic Taj Mahal is set to reopen after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Don't touch the marble': Taj Mahal reopens in India as coronavirus cases soar

 The Taj Mahal is open once more to visitors after a six-month closure due to coronavirus, with visitors seeming unperturbed by any health dangers.
SBS


