Alexei Navalny asks for his clothes back, no official Russian probe into poisoning
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Alexei Navalny, Russia's opposition leader who was in a medically induced coma for weeks, has asked authorities to return belongings and clothes that were seized from him as no official inquiry has been launched into his poisoning...
Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist
Navalny says nerve agent was found 'in and on' his bodyMOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny demanded Monday that Russia return the clothes he was wearing on the day he fell into a coma in Siberia,..
WorldNews
Poisoned opposition leader demands his clothes back from RussiaAlexei Navalny, still hospitalized in Germany after poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent, says Russia kept his clothes, which are "very important" evidence.
CBS News
Will Europe use the Navalny Card for New Sanctions Against RussiaAs expected, Alexei Navalny's case is seriously tearing apart relationship between European Union and Russian Federation. The alleged "poisoning" of the..
WorldNews
