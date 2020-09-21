Global  
 

Alexei Navalny asks for his clothes back, no official Russian probe into poisoning

Monday, 21 September 2020
Alexei Navalny asks for his clothes back, no official Russian probe into poisoningAlexei Navalny, Russia's opposition leader who was in a medically induced coma for weeks, has asked authorities to return belongings and clothes that were seized from him as no official inquiry has been launched into his poisoning...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs'

Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs' 00:34

 Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is still unable to pour himself a glass of water, or use his phone properly. However, CNN reports the outspoken critic of the Kremlin says he is still on a 'clear road' towards recovering from his near-fatal poisoning. I did not recognize people and did...

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Navalny says nerve agent was found 'in and on' his body

 MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny demanded Monday that Russia return the clothes he was wearing on the day he fell into a coma in Siberia,..
WorldNews

Poisoned opposition leader demands his clothes back from Russia

 Alexei Navalny, still hospitalized in Germany after poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent, says Russia kept his clothes, which are "very important" evidence.
CBS News

Will Europe use the Navalny Card for New Sanctions Against Russia

 As expected, Alexei Navalny's case is seriously tearing apart relationship between European Union and Russian Federation. The alleged "poisoning" of the..
WorldNews

Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning [Video]

Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning

In video posted on Instagram, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with Novichok, can be seen up and about and walking down stairs in the Berlin hospital where he is being treated.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:02Published
Novichok traces found on water bottle in Alexei Navalny's hotel room, his colleagues say [Video]

Novichok traces found on water bottle in Alexei Navalny's hotel room, his colleagues say

Supporters of the Russian opposition leader, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital, say they found the item in his hotel room shortly after he collapsed

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:56Published
Alexei Navalny poisoned in hotel room, Russia says no evidence | Oneindia News [Video]

Alexei Navalny poisoned in hotel room, Russia says no evidence | Oneindia News

It is emerging now that the Russian government critic and opposition politician Alexei Navalny who fell critically ill after a nerve agent attack was most likely poisoned in his hotel room in Tomsk...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published

News24.com | Alexei Navalny: Russia's transport police questions 200 people in ongoing probe

 Russia's transport police says their officers had questioned around 200 people as part of a pre-investigation probe.
News24

