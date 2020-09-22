Global  
 

Trump could face tax fraud probe, Manhattan prosecutor says

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Manhattan's district attorney said on Monday he might have grounds to investigate President Donald Trump and his businesses for tax fraud, as he seeks to persuade a federal appeals court to let him obtain Trump's tax returns. The lawyers said the "mountainous" public allegations of misconduct, including misstatements about business properties, could justify a grand jury probe into possible tax fraud.
