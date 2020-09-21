Global  
 

Lawyer for Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner says he is innocent, cites new evidence

New Zealand Herald Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Lawyer for Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner says he is innocent, cites new evidenceThe lawyer for Christian Brueckner, the man identified as the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, has claimed that his client is innocent, citing new evidence he believes exonerates the convicted paedophile.Friedrich...
