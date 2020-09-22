Global  
 

The US Supreme Court Won’t Save Us – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 22 September 2020
The US Supreme Court Won’t Save Us – OpEdThe U.S. Supreme Court will not save us.

It doesn’t matter which party gets to pick the replacement to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. The battle that is gearing up right now is yet more distraction and spin to keep us oblivious to the steady encroachment on our rights by the architects...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 02:27

 [NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Lisa Bernhard has more.

