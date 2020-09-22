Global
Renowned Indian actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies from Covid-19
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Renowned Indian actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies from Covid-19
Tuesday, 22 September 2020
3 minutes ago
)
She was in a critical condition when admitted to a private hospital last weekend.
