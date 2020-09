You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hospital beds and ventilators- a new challenge in Nepal's fight against COVID-19



Nepal government allocated hospitals in Kathmandu valley are now running short of beds for COVID-19 patients, along with life-saving ventilators which stand low in number. Slowdown in number of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:55 Published on August 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources PM set to 'address the nation on TV with winter lockdown plans' Medical advisors are said to be briefing Mr Johnson this weekend on what they would like to see happen to tackle the recent surge in cases

Wales Online 2 days ago





Tweets about this