Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia to Alexei Navalny: 'We Don't Deal With Clothes'

Newsy Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Russia to Alexei Navalny: 'We Don't Deal With Clothes'Watch VideoRussia has declined to return the clothes opposition leader Alexei Navalny was wearing when he went into a coma last month aboard a plane. Navalny says the clothes were taken from him when he was flown from Siberia to Germany — and are key evidence in what happened to him.

In a statement published Monday, Navalny...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs'

Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs' 00:34

 Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is still unable to pour himself a glass of water, or use his phone properly. However, CNN reports the outspoken critic of the Kremlin says he is still on a 'clear road' towards recovering from his near-fatal poisoning. I did not recognize people and did...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Russian opposition leader Navalny posts photo of himself from hospital, pledges to return to Russia [Video]

Russian opposition leader Navalny posts photo of himself from hospital, pledges to return to Russia

Navalny wrote on social media that he was breathing on his own after being poisoned in late August.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:22Published
Navalny back on Instagram, plans return to Russia [Video]

Navalny back on Instagram, plans return to Russia

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Pompeo: ‘Substantial Chance’ Navalny Poisoning was Ordered by Senior Russian Officials [Video]

Pompeo: ‘Substantial Chance’ Navalny Poisoning was Ordered by Senior Russian Officials

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there’s a “substantial chance” senior Kremlin officials ordered the poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Alexei Navalny asks for his clothes back, no official Russian probe into poisoning

Alexei Navalny asks for his clothes back, no official Russian probe into poisoning Alexei Navalny, Russia's opposition leader who was in a medically induced coma for weeks, has asked authorities to return belongings and clothes that were seized...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS News

Navalny says nerve agent was found 'in and on' his body

Navalny says nerve agent was found 'in and on' his body MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny demanded Monday that Russia return the clothes he was wearing on the day he fell into a coma in Siberia,...
WorldNews


Tweets about this