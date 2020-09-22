Russia to Alexei Navalny: 'We Don't Deal With Clothes' Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Watch VideoRussia has declined to return the clothes



In a statement published Monday, Navalny... Watch VideoRussia has declined to return the clothes opposition leader Alexei Navalny was wearing when he went into a coma last month aboard a plane. Navalny says the clothes were taken from him when he was flown from Siberia to Germany — and are key evidence in what happened to him.In a statement published Monday, Navalny 👓 View full article

