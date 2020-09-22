Russia to Alexei Navalny: 'We Don't Deal With Clothes'
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Watch VideoRussia has declined to return the clothes opposition leader Alexei Navalny was wearing when he went into a coma last month aboard a plane. Navalny says the clothes were taken from him when he was flown from Siberia to Germany — and are key evidence in what happened to him.
Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is still unable to pour himself a glass of water, or use his phone properly. However, CNN reports the outspoken critic of the Kremlin says he is still on a 'clear road' towards recovering from his near-fatal poisoning. I did not recognize people and did...
Alexei Navalny, Russia's opposition leader who was in a medically induced coma for weeks, has asked authorities to return belongings and clothes that were seized... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS News