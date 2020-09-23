|
“Climate Crisis And The Global Green New Deal: The Political Economy Of Saving The Planet” – Book Review
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Much has been said about a “Green New Deal”. AOC and Bernie Sanders have championed it by proposing bills. Right-wing nutjob Sebastian Gorka claims that a GND would “take away your hamburgers.” Intellectual G.OA.T. Noam Chomsky and eco-economist Robert Pollin (who has worked with Bernie Sanders and Spain’s Podemos...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this