Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

“Climate Crisis And The Global Green New Deal: The Political Economy Of Saving The Planet” – Book Review

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
“Climate Crisis And The Global Green New Deal: The Political Economy Of Saving The Planet” – Book ReviewMuch has been said about a “Green New Deal”.  AOC and Bernie Sanders have championed it by proposing bills.  Right-wing nutjob Sebastian Gorka claims that a GND would “take away your hamburgers.”  Intellectual G.OA.T. Noam Chomsky and eco-economist Robert Pollin (who has worked with Bernie Sanders and Spain’s Podemos...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: New Book Shows Mankind’s Dramatic Short and Long-Term Effects on Planet Earth

New Book Shows Mankind’s Dramatic Short and Long-Term Effects on Planet Earth 00:55

 Humanity has built some amazing things, but we’ve also scarred.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths pass one million [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths pass one million

The UK has reported 439,013 new coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the worldwidedeath toll from the coronavirus has passed one million, nine months into thecrisis that has devastated the global economy, and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
BTS' 'Dynamite' Dominates Both of Billboard's New Global Charts, Taylor Swift's New Chart Record on Billboard 200 | Billboard Ne [Video]

BTS' 'Dynamite' Dominates Both of Billboard's New Global Charts, Taylor Swift's New Chart Record on Billboard 200 | Billboard Ne

BTS' 'Dynamite' Dominates Both of Billboard's New Global Charts, Taylor Swift's New Chart Record on Billboard 200 | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:00Published
The Largest Urban Farming Green Roof in Asia [Video]

The Largest Urban Farming Green Roof in Asia

This is the largest urban farming green roof in Asia. It is the work of Bangkok-based landscape architecture firm Landprocess along with a team of engineers and designers. The landscape architect..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this