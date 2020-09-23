|
Russia's Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after poisoning
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from a Berlin hospital after more than a month's treatment for poisoning, with doctors now believing that it's possible he could see a "complete recovery" from the Soviet-era...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist
'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23Published
Poisoned Russian opposition leader released from German hospitalIt's not yet clear whether Alexei Navalny could suffer long-term effects from the Novichok nerve agent, but he's already back to mocking Putin.
CBS News
Alexei Navalny: Russian activist discharged from Berlin hospitalThe poisoned Russian opposition figure collapsed on a flight in Siberia on 20 August.
BBC News
Germany Country in Central Europe
German Police Inspecting Suspicious Parcel Delivered to ParliamentBERLIN (Sputnik) - A suspicious parcel has been detected in the German parliament's premises and is currently undergoing a forensic inspection, Berlin Police..
WorldNews
Germany tells Britain to "stop the games", time running out for dealBRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth urged Britain on Tuesday to drop plans for a bill that would break the country's obligations to the..
WorldNews
Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany
Monfils bows out in first round of Hamburg ATP eventBERLIN: French third seed suffered a first-round defeat in straight sets on Tuesday to German wildcard at the ATP tournament in Hamburg. Monfils, ranked ninth..
WorldNews
Soviet Union Communist state in Europe and Asia that lasted from 1922 to 1991
Russian Novichok scientist apologizes to Alexei NavalnyMoscow – A scientist involved in the secret Soviet program to create the Novichok nerve agent has apologized to the Russian opposition politician Alexei..
WorldNews
Associates of Putin critic Alexei Navalny say he was poisoned at Siberian hotelAssociates of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say he was likely poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent at a hotel in Siberia, not at an airport as..
CBS News
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks for first time since poisoningRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, recovering in a German hospital after being poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent, made his first public comment since..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this