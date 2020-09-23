Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia's Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after poisoning

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Russia's Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after poisoningRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from a Berlin hospital after more than a month's treatment for poisoning, with doctors now believing that it's possible he could see a "complete recovery" from the Soviet-era...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs'

Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs' 00:34

 Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is still unable to pour himself a glass of water, or use his phone properly. However, CNN reports the outspoken critic of the Kremlin says he is still on a 'clear road' towards recovering from his near-fatal poisoning. I did not recognize people and did...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital [Video]

'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month. The German government says he was poisoned with the nerve agent, Novichok. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

Poisoned Russian opposition leader released from German hospital

 It's not yet clear whether Alexei Navalny could suffer long-term effects from the Novichok nerve agent, but he's already back to mocking Putin.
CBS News

Alexei Navalny: Russian activist discharged from Berlin hospital

 The poisoned Russian opposition figure collapsed on a flight in Siberia on 20 August.
BBC News

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

German Police Inspecting Suspicious Parcel Delivered to Parliament

 BERLIN (Sputnik) - A suspicious parcel has been detected in the German parliament's premises and is currently undergoing a forensic inspection, Berlin Police..
WorldNews

Germany tells Britain to "stop the games", time running out for deal

 BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth urged Britain on Tuesday to drop plans for a bill that would break the country's obligations to the..
WorldNews

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

Monfils bows out in first round of Hamburg ATP event

 BERLIN: French third seed suffered a first-round defeat in straight sets on Tuesday to German wildcard at the ATP tournament in Hamburg. Monfils, ranked ninth..
WorldNews

Soviet Union Soviet Union Communist state in Europe and Asia that lasted from 1922 to 1991

Russian Novichok scientist apologizes to Alexei Navalny

 Moscow – A scientist involved in the secret Soviet program to create the Novichok nerve agent has apologized to the Russian opposition politician Alexei..
WorldNews

Associates of Putin critic Alexei Navalny say he was poisoned at Siberian hotel

 Associates of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say he was likely poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent at a hotel in Siberia, not at an airport as..
CBS News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks for first time since poisoning

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, recovering in a German hospital after being poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent, made his first public comment since..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning [Video]

Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning

In video posted on Instagram, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with Novichok, can be seen up and about and walking down stairs in the Berlin hospital where he is being treated.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:02Published
Novichok traces found on water bottle in Alexei Navalny's hotel room, his colleagues say [Video]

Novichok traces found on water bottle in Alexei Navalny's hotel room, his colleagues say

Supporters of the Russian opposition leader, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital, say they found the item in his hotel room shortly after he collapsed

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:56Published
Alexei Navalny poisoned in hotel room, Russia says no evidence | Oneindia News [Video]

Alexei Navalny poisoned in hotel room, Russia says no evidence | Oneindia News

It is emerging now that the Russian government critic and opposition politician Alexei Navalny who fell critically ill after a nerve agent attack was most likely poisoned in his hotel room in Tomsk...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

'Hi, this is Navalny': poisoned Russian opposition leader posts hospital photo

'Hi, this is Navalny': poisoned Russian opposition leader posts hospital photo Alexei Navalny says he can breathe independently in Instagram post sent from hospital in Berlin Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is now able to breathe...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSCBC.caBelfast TelegraphIndiaTimesWashington PostNPR

Putin critic continues to recover as evidence mounts against Russia

 Doctors in Germany say Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is no longer on a ventilator, as labs in Sweden and France back Novichok finding.
CBS News

Will Europe use the Navalny Card for New Sanctions Against Russia

Will Europe use the Navalny Card for New Sanctions Against Russia As expected, Alexei Navalny's case is seriously tearing apart relationship between European Union and Russian Federation. The alleged "poisoning" of the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche WelleHinduNPR

Tweets about this