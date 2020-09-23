Global  
 

NASA, US Space Force Establish Foundation For Broad Collaboration

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 23 September 2020
NASA, US Space Force Establish Foundation For Broad CollaborationWhile advancing plans for unprecedented lunar exploration under the Artemis program, NASA also is building on a longstanding partnership with the Department of Defense with a new memorandum of understanding announced Tuesday by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and U.S. Space Force (USSF) Chief of Space Operations Gen. John...
