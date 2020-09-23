NASA, US Space Force Establish Foundation For Broad Collaboration
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () While advancing plans for unprecedented lunar exploration under the Artemis program, NASA also is building on a longstanding partnership with the Department of Defense with a new memorandum of understanding announced Tuesday by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and U.S. Space Force (USSF) Chief of Space Operations Gen. John...
