You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pakistan flies drones across LoC at night to drop AK-47s for terrorists | Oneindia News



The Jammu and Kashmir police has said that Pakistan is using drones to dump weapons like AK-47s across the Line of Control at night, revealing that Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, three AK magazines.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:33 Published 1 day ago Key information from September 3 coronavirus briefing



The Government’s chief medical and scientific advisers have held a coronavirusbriefing at Downing Street to explain how the virus is spreading in the UK andwhat could happen as winter approaches... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:07 Published 2 days ago Tufts doctor on what's a realistic timeline for COVID-19 vaccine



The Tufts doctor speaks about a realistic timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine, and who should get tested for coronavirus. Credit: WCVB Duration: 03:23 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources 'No guarantee any vaccine in development will work' World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the top health organisation has no guarantee whether any single Covid-19 vaccine...

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago





Tweets about this