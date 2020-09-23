World leaders urge co-operation on COVID-19 while chastising each other at UN General Assembly
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () At the 75th annual United Nations General Assembly, world leaders are stressing the importance of collaboration and floating solutions to combating the coronavirus, sometimes criticizing other nations and arguing the UN itself needs reform.
