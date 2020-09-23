Global  
 

World leaders urge co-operation on COVID-19 while chastising each other at UN General Assembly

CBC.ca Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
At the 75th annual United Nations General Assembly, world leaders are stressing the importance of collaboration and floating solutions to combating the coronavirus, sometimes criticizing other nations and arguing the UN itself needs reform.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Addresses U.N. General Assembly

President Trump Addresses U.N. General Assembly 00:48

 The United Nations looks very different this year as the General Assembly begins. Many leaders are participating virtually, including President Donald Trump.

