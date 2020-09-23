World leaders urge co-operation on COVID-19 while chastising each other at UN General Assembly

[UN News] Despite the continent-wide approach taken by African countries to combat COVID-19, the pandemic has set back their development aspirations, South...

Africa: At 75, Is the UN Still Fit for Purpose? [IPS] New York -- This September, New Yorkers will be a lot less annoyed. They've been spared the annual disruptions from road closures, sirens and movement of...

allAfrica.com 1 week ago



