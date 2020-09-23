Second COVID-19 wave has already started: PM in address to nation

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson coronavirus address: highlights



Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation following furtherrestrictions being put in place in order to stem the rising number ofcoronavirus cases in the UK. Boris Johnson urged the country to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41 Published 1 day ago UK is latest in Europe reimposing COVID measures



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and will impose new curbs on bars and restaurants to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Britain raises coronavirus alert level, increases restrictions as Europe faces second-wave Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who last week said Britain was facing a second wave of the deadly virus, outlined the new restrictions in Parliament before a...

SBS 1 day ago



Ottawa officially in COVID-19 pandemic's 2nd wave, says city's medical officer of health Ottawa's medical officer of health says the city is experiencing its second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 63 cases were confirmed in the nation's...

CBC.ca 5 days ago





Tweets about this