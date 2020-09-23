Global  
 

Second COVID-19 wave has already started: PM in address to nation

CTV News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that in some parts of the country the COVID-19 second wave has already begun, but Canadians have the power to flatten the curve again, in his evening address to the nation from his West Block office.
