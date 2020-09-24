Global  
 

Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle, wishes Harry luck

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020
President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday after the former Meghan Markle and Prince Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote.

Meghan, an American, says in the video that every four years elections are referred to as the most important election of our lifetime. But this one...
0
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck

Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck 00:35

 President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex after she andhusband Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote. MrTrump said: "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably hasheard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He's going to need it."

