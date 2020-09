You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Saudi Arabia overturns death sentences in Jamal Khashoggi killing



nidentified defendants instead handed between seven and 20 years in prison over the journalist's murder in Turkey. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 2 weeks ago Saudi Arabia reduces sentences of eight convicted in Khashoggi murder



Saudi Arabia has convicted eight people charged in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported on Monday. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:26 Published 2 weeks ago US court issues summons for MBS in al-Jabri case



Former Saudi intelligence officer filed lawsuit accusing the crown prince of sending a hit squad to try and kill him. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:21 Published on August 11, 2020

Tweets about this