Seoul: North Korea kills South Korean official, burns his body

CTV News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
South Korea said Thursday that North Korean troops fatally shot a South Korean government official who may have attempted to defect and set his body on fire after finding him on a floating object near the countries' disputed sea boundary.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean

Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean 01:12

 A South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week was questioned in North Korean waters before being shot dead by troops who then doused his body in oil and set it on fire, South Korea's military said on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports

