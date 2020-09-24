Fast-Moving Creek Fire Sets New Record In California Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoLauren Magarino: "There is no question that this year's wildfire season in California is unprecedented, with roughly 3.7 million acres burned so far. And it's not even close to being over. Newsy's Katherine Biek joins us. Katherine — a wildfire sparked this year has just set a new record in the state,... Watch VideoLauren Magarino: "There is no question that this year's wildfire season in California is unprecedented, with roughly 3.7 million acres burned so far. And it's not even close to being over. Newsy's Katherine Biek joins us. Katherine — a wildfire sparked this year has just set a new record in the state, 👓 View full article

