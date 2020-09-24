Global  
 

Fast-Moving Creek Fire Sets New Record In California

Newsy Thursday, 24 September 2020
Fast-Moving Creek Fire Sets New Record In CaliforniaWatch VideoLauren Magarino: "There is no question that this year's wildfire season in California is unprecedented, with roughly 3.7 million acres burned so far. And it's not even close to being over. Newsy's Katherine Biek joins us. Katherine — a wildfire sparked this year has just set a new record in the state,...
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: Creek fire: hundreds trapped as blazes surround popular California camping spot – video

Creek fire: hundreds trapped as blazes surround popular California camping spot – video 01:17

 The fast-moving Creek fire exploded in size on Monday night, pushing California over the edge of a new state record for most acres of land burned during one fire season. Several rescue missions were carried out on Monday night. At least 224 people were lifted out by helicopter after being trapped at...

