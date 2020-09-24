Global  
 

Chad Wolf: White Supremacists Most Dangerous Internal Threat To U.S.

Newsy Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Chad Wolf: White Supremacists Most Dangerous Internal Threat To U.S.Watch VideoThe acting Secretary of Homeland Security said white supremacists have become the most dangerous internal threat to the U.S.

"White supremacist extremists, from a lethality standpoint over the last two years, particularly when you look at 2018 and 2019, are certainly the most persistent and lethal threat when we...
