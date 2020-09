Venezuela's Maduro denounces US as “the most serious threat to world peace” in UN address Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took aim at the United States during his UN General Assembly address on Wednesday, accusing Washington of "criminal, inhuman aggression" toward his regime in a long, winding pre-recorded speech from Caracas. 👓 View full article

