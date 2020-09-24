|
Pro-Democracy Activist Joshua Wong Arrested By Hong Kong Police
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoPro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested yet again by Hong Kong authorities. The 23-year-old posted bail and was released just hours later.
His social media accounts said he was accused of participating in an unauthorized assembly last year and violating a pre-coronavirus law that banned people from wearing...
