Pro-Democracy Activist Joshua Wong Arrested By Hong Kong Police

Newsy Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Pro-Democracy Activist Joshua Wong Arrested By Hong Kong PoliceWatch VideoPro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested yet again by Hong Kong authorities. The 23-year-old posted bail and was released just hours later.

His social media accounts said he was accused of participating in an unauthorized assembly last year and violating a pre-coronavirus law that banned people from wearing...
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published
News video: Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fight on

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fight on 00:47

