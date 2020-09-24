Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK announces new plan to help workers hit by pandemic

Japan Today Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Britain’s treasury chief announced a new income support program Thursday for workers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic as the government races to prevent widespread layoffs when earlier employer…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: How Remote Workers And The Pandemic Created Opportunity For RV Manufacturers

How Remote Workers And The Pandemic Created Opportunity For RV Manufacturers 00:41

 As the novel coronavirus pandemic drags on, Americans are increasingly turning to the 'digital nomad' lifestyle. The idea of the digital nomad lifestyle is that working remotely allows professionals to travel the world while continuing to work the same job. In response, many camper van, RV, and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Of Every Ten Americans Unemployed Due To COVID-19, Five Are Still Out Of Work [Video]

Of Every Ten Americans Unemployed Due To COVID-19, Five Are Still Out Of Work

The nonpartisan think tank Pew Research Center conducted a random online survey of 13,200 Americans in August, 2020, to check the state of employment. The results showed that among the workers who got..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers [Video]

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus. Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
'Botched' Doctor reveals which procedure is popular after coronavirus [Video]

'Botched' Doctor reveals which procedure is popular after coronavirus

Dr. Terry Dubrow is back in action amid the coronavirus pandemic. After a long few months in quarantine, Dubrow is back in production for a new season of "Botched" and starring in Season 2 of "License..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this

KSNBLocal4

KSNB Local4 UK announces new plan to help workers hit by pandemic https://t.co/61EAvYyxg5 47 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: UK announces new plan to help workers hit by pandemic: Britain's treasury chief announced a new income support program… 48 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT UK announces new plan to help workers hit by pandemic: Britain's treasury chief announced a new income support prog… https://t.co/SGIuUmu6Re 49 minutes ago

MatthewCBS7

Matthew Alvarez UK announces new plan to help workers hit by pandemic https://t.co/AetApCR8jA 1 hour ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News UK announces new plan to help workers hit by pandemic Source: ABC News https://t.co/Fbx7JpZN0s 1 hour ago

NBCScottsbluff

NBCNeb Scottsbluff UK announces new plan to help workers hit by pandemic https://t.co/pJLbb65SM3 1 hour ago

Sani_abdul

Sardaunan Shaba RT @AJENews: UK throws new lifeline to workers to stave off more layoffs https://t.co/n3cNAZFRUl https://t.co/w2OQcrUECz 2 hours ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News UK announces new plan to help workers hit by pandemic Source: Fox News https://t.co/eNAsael0RK 2 hours ago