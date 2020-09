Rio postpones world-famous carnival over Covid-19 Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

"We came to the conclusion that the event had to be postponed. We just can't do it in February. The samba schools won't have the time or financial and organizational resources to be ready for February," Jorge Castanheira, the president of the group that organizes the event, the Independent League of Rio de Janeiro Samba Schools (LIESA), told journalists. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this